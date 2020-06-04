Peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Maureen Skerkowski (nee Ryan). Dear father of Julie (Dylan) and Greg (Theresa). Loving grandfather of Tai and Luiza. Eldest son of the late George and Dorothy Skerkowski of Renfrew. Dear brother of Nancy, Brian (Kathleen), Bob (Lori), George Jr. (Peggy), Bernard (Allison), David and Roger (Sue). Bill was a career diplomat who touched many lives with his friendship and kindness at all of his many posts abroad. Bill left the world as he lived in it - being a super husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences and Sharing Memories at www.capitalmemorial.ca.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.