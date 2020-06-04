William George SKERKOWSKI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Maureen Skerkowski (nee Ryan). Dear father of Julie (Dylan) and Greg (Theresa). Loving grandfather of Tai and Luiza. Eldest son of the late George and Dorothy Skerkowski of Renfrew. Dear brother of Nancy, Brian (Kathleen), Bob (Lori), George Jr. (Peggy), Bernard (Allison), David and Roger (Sue). Bill was a career diplomat who touched many lives with his friendship and kindness at all of his many posts abroad. Bill left the world as he lived in it - being a super husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences and Sharing Memories at www.capitalmemorial.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Capital Memorial - Ottawa
3700 Prince of Wales Dr
Nepean, ON K2C 3H1
613-692-3588
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved