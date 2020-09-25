1/1
William George Tuffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
If Bill has his way, he will spend his well-earned time in heaven both fishing for trout and playing with children - two of his great loves. A beloved husband, father and revered teacher, Bill died peacefully in Almonte General Hospital after saying goodbye to his wife of 63 years, Miriam and each of their seven children. He is survived by his children Nancy (Kevin) Dodsworth, Janet (Ian) Edwards, Carolyn (Bob Greer) Tuffin, Christine (Greg LeBaron) Dean, Lois (Jamie Hueston) Tuffin, Bruce (Stephanie) Tuffin and Sally (Garry McWillam) Tuffin and sister Mary Temoin. Bill was a proud and loving grandfather to Aimory Greer, Adrienne Tuffin, Alicen Greer, Kierann Granger, Ryland, Marissa and McKenzie Dean, Emma Edwards, Heather Dodsworth, Victoria and Zach Tuffin, Keenan LeBaron and Evelyn McWilliam; and great-grandfather to Kyra, Gabriel, Bentley, Annabelle, Jax and Elyse. In addition to his family, Bill's legacy carries on with his work to create Gemmill Park in Almonte and maintain Blakeney Park, plus his long-time leadership volunteer roles with the Almonte Fish and Game Club and Lanark County Crime Stoppers. He was often identified as students' favourite teacher at Almonte High School where he taught from 1963 to 1988. He was also a key member of the team at Defence and Research Telecommunication Establishment that worked on Alouette II, Canada's second satellite which launched in 1965. An avid sports fan, Bill lived life fully, exploring Canada and beyond with Miriam. Orphaned in his teens, Bill was fortunate to cross paths with Doc Powers and his family, who supported his dreams and his education. From there, the young lad from Thamesford built a life with no regrets and full of love and laughter. No one who heard his laugh will ever forget it. His family will meet for a private family funeral on September 30. While we would love to have his friends, former students and colleagues attend to celebrate his life, COVID-19 restrictions limit attendance to our large family only. The Tuffin clan thanks the staff at Waterside Retirement Residence and Almonte General Hospital for making Bill's last year and final days good ones. To carry on Bill's legacy, please donate to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved