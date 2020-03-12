|
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in his 59th year. William, loving son of the late William and Jessie Leal. Cherished brother of Fred, and the late Ronald Leal. Devoted uncle Billy to Trish Leal. William will also be lovingly remembered by his many friends. As per William's wishes, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 12, 2020