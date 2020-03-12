Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Resources
More Obituaries for William LEAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gordon LEAL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Gordon LEAL Obituary
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in his 59th year. William, loving son of the late William and Jessie Leal. Cherished brother of Fred, and the late Ronald Leal. Devoted uncle Billy to Trish Leal. William will also be lovingly remembered by his many friends. As per William's wishes, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -