Was born on the 16th of December 1934 at the Almonte General Hospital and passed away after a lengthy illness on the 1st of February 2020 at the Almonte Fairview Manor. Harry was raised in Carleton Place and joined the military at a young age where he served for 25 years in the RCEME. Retiring as a MWO, his career took him on three tours with NATO. One of his career accomplishments was being a radio broadcaster for military radio in Germany where he had the opportunity to interview Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton. He was well respected and loved by his family and community. Harry is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marianne; daughter Leslie (Grant) Manchur; sons Richard (Linda) Purdy and Christopher Purdy; grandsons Dylan and Tyler; granddaughters Jennifer and Tasha. Funeral service will be Monday, February 10th, at 2:00 p.m. at the Zion-Memorial United Church, 37 Franklin St. Carleton Place, Ontario. There will be a reception to follow, and interment will be in the spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 4, 2020