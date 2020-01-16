Home

William James Brebner


1930 - 07
William James Brebner Obituary
Born in Carleton Place, Ontario, Bill passed away peacefully in Vancouver BC in his 90th year. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Jean (Kellough) of Carleton Place. Survived by his longtime friend John Vanderlee, his cousin Carol Vontobel, and many friends. Bill had varied careers as a high school teacher in Smiths Falls and Newmarket, Ontario, a student of several religions, and in 2003, as a dealer in antiques, sold his last endeavour, the Lanark Village Antiques Shop, in Lanark Village, Ontario. A memorial service will be held in May at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Vancouver, with interment of his cremated remains at Pinegrove Cemetery, Lanark Highlands, this coming summer. Memorial donations may be made to Knowledge Network (www.knowledge.ca) or to St. Paul's Anglican Church Library Fund (www.stpaulsanglican.bc.ca). Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604 738-0006
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 16, 2020
