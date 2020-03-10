Home

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
William James "Bill" RINTOUL

(Longtime Employee of Cavanagh Construction) Passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side in the Fairview Manor on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Bill Formerly of Lanark Village, currently of Almonte. At the age of 71. Beloved husband to Jo (nee Arnoldi) for 50 years. Dear father of Angela (Pat White), Dan Rintoul (Susan) and Jenna (Arnold Kablalik). Proud "Poppa" to his grandchildren Rayn, Konnor, Liam, Ciara, Adley, Flynn, Briar, Knox, and the late Paul. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Annie Rintoul. Survived by his siblings Deborah (Charles Rath) and Rodger Rintoul (Vivian). Missed by numerous nieces and nephews. Bill loved hunting, trapping and his Jack Russell Terriers. Donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS). A special thank-you to the staff at Lanark Lodge and the Fairview Manor for their care and support. Family and Friends May Visit C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL (127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) On Monday, March 16, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A Celebration of Bill's Life will follow visiting at 2 p.m. Reception will follow service in the Almonte Legion. Condolences and tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 10, 2020
