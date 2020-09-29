1/1
William Joseph "Billy" Southwell Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on September 26, 2020 ("Partsologist" with OC Transpo)
Billy of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 58. Billy was born to Joe and the late Elva (nee Gallant). Brother of Raymond and Donna (Brent Munro). Proud uncle of Curtis (Heather), Katelyn (J.F. Garneau), and extra special great-uncle to Isabelle, Colton and Sophie. Missed by his many close friends and relatives. Donations in memory of Billy may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Almonte Legion - Branch 240. A very special thank-you to Dr. Milko, the Almonte General Hospital staff and his PSW Gen. Due to Covid restrictions a visitation and chapel service will be held by invite only. Interment with his mom at St. Mary's Cemetery (Almonte). There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313) Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 29, 2020.
