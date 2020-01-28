|
|
Bill passed away in hospital in Ottawa on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 79 years. He was predeceased by his parents James Muir and Marion (McKay) Meighen, sister Frances Meighen and in 2015 his wife of 53 years, Kathleen (Cook) Meighen. Bill will be sadly missed by his wife Lianne (Gardner) Meighen. He was the loved father of Timothy William (Pamela) Meighen, Gregory Maxwell Meighen, Pamela Kathleen (Kevin) Goddard and James Jeffery (Dena) Meighen; proud grandfather of James, Amanda, Mitchell, Timothy, Elayna and Kyle. Bill will be fondly remembered by his step-children Chris (Lise) Gardner, Rhodina (Ed) Turner, Derrick (Judy) Gardner, Shawn (Jennifer) Gardner, Debbie Gardner and their families. Bill retired from the Perth Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police after 30 years of dedicated service. A service and reception will be held in the spring at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St., W., Perth. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery. In remembrance of Bill, memorial donations to the Ottawa Hospital (Civic Campus I.C.U.) would be appreciated. Bill's family would like to thank Drs. Hooper and Stratton and the Civic Hospital I.C.U. staff for the outstanding care provided.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 28, 2020