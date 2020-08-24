Passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 20, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 55. Predeceased by his parents Claude and Lois (Pinkerton) Dignard. Beloved father of Gabriel and Liam Dignard and second dad to Paul Henderson. Much loved brother of Claude (Brenda) Dignard, Peter (Diane) Dignard, Susan Dignard, Denise (the late Ronald) Dobbie, Marilyn (Terry) Brunel, Patsy (Paul) Patterson and predeceased by June Fuller. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and many extended family and friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Smiths Falls Community Hospital Foundation (Dialysis Unit). https://sfchfoundation.com/