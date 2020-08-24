1/1
William Michael Dignard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 20, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 55. Predeceased by his parents Claude and Lois (Pinkerton) Dignard. Beloved father of Gabriel and Liam Dignard and second dad to Paul Henderson. Much loved brother of Claude (Brenda) Dignard, Peter (Diane) Dignard, Susan Dignard, Denise (the late Ronald) Dobbie, Marilyn (Terry) Brunel, Patsy (Paul) Patterson and predeceased by June Fuller. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and many extended family and friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Smiths Falls Community Hospital Foundation (Dialysis Unit). https://sfchfoundation.com/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved