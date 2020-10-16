1/1
William "Bill" OAKES
Passed away peacefully at his home in Smiths Falls on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 90, following many visits from his family on Thanksgiving Sunday. Loving and devoted husband of the late Mary Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Ringer). Cherished father of Timothy (Karen) Oakes and the late William "Billy" Oakes. Proud grandfather of Cassandra (Tom) Bisonette, Emilly Oakes (Mason) and Matthew (Robyn) Oakes; and great-grandfather of Brady, Ava, Owen and Lauren. Bill is survived by his brother Donald (late Betty) Oakes, and is predeceased by his brothers Harold (Wynn) and Carl (Margaret) and his sisters Eleanor (Gordon), June (Ken) and Shirley (Carl). He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a private graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Smiths Falls Hospital Foundation.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
