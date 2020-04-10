|
|
Suddenly entered into rest at the Brockville General Hospital Charles Street Site on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Bill Patterson of Mallorytown aged 65 years. Beloved husband of Glenna (Carl) Patterson. Loving father of Jennifer Patterson (Tom) of Kingston, Doug Patterson (Angie) of Cornwall and Steven Wright (Tina) of Kingston. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Brad, Jay, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Kendra, Christie, Cody, Jake and MJ. Dear son of the late John and Millicent (Richardson) Patterson. Brother of Bobbie Jean Thomas (Brian), Garry Patterson (Margaret) and Dale Patterson (Monica). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. In compliance with current Health and Public Safety Directives (https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-10-max-or-less-in-the-entire-funeral-home-at-one-time/ ), a public Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Bill, donations to the Lung Association would be gratefully appreciated by his family. Arrangements entrusted to Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl Street East Brockville. Messages of condolences may be made online at www.barclayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 10, 2020