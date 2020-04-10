Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barclay Funeral Home
137 Pearl Street East
Brockville, ON K6V 1R2
(613) 342-2792
Resources
More Obituaries for William PATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" PATTERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" PATTERSON Obituary
Suddenly entered into rest at the Brockville General Hospital Charles Street Site on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Bill Patterson of Mallorytown aged 65 years. Beloved husband of Glenna (Carl) Patterson. Loving father of Jennifer Patterson (Tom) of Kingston, Doug Patterson (Angie) of Cornwall and Steven Wright (Tina) of Kingston. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Brad, Jay, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Kendra, Christie, Cody, Jake and MJ. Dear son of the late John and Millicent (Richardson) Patterson. Brother of Bobbie Jean Thomas (Brian), Garry Patterson (Margaret) and Dale Patterson (Monica). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. In compliance with current Health and Public Safety Directives (https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-10-max-or-less-in-the-entire-funeral-home-at-one-time/ ), a public Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Bill, donations to the Lung Association would be gratefully appreciated by his family. Arrangements entrusted to Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl Street East Brockville. Messages of condolences may be made online at www.barclayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -