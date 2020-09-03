December 14, 1941 - August 28, 2020 Peacefully and surrounded by love, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Dolan on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Beloved husband of 45 years and best friend of Gail (neé McDonald). Loving father of David (Alicia) and Irene (Michel Bossé). Much loved grandfather of Danny, DJ (Ashley), and Kylie Tsui and great-grandpa of Hunter, Lily and Meadow. Dear brother of Pat (Betty), Tom (Lorraine), and Mary (J.P Auger). Fun loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents James and Irene Dolan, and his siblings James (Barb), Elizabeth (Joe Laronde), Lynn (Frank Arney), and Jane (Ray Avis). Bill, "Lefty", worked with the City of Ottawa (RMOC Water Works Division) for 32 years. An avid fisherman and hunter, Bill enjoyed the great outdoors every chance he could. A faithful and loyal fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and to the game of hockey, he took great pride in watching his #1 goalie in nets, his granddaughter Kylie. Bill will be forever remembered for his infectious personality, killer smile and his kind heart by all his family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Smiths Falls on Friday September 11, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment to follow at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, the Canadian Cancer Society
, or the Bruyére Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca https://lannin.ca/