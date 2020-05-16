Ray passed away at the Queensway Carleton Hospital after a battle with cancer. Ray was predeceased by his parents John G (Manus) and Phyllis Scott (nee Whaley) and his brothers Mel and Bob. Loving brother to Ed (Linda), Audrey Beaudry (late John) and Douglas (Ann). Brother-in-law of Jeanette and Anne. Memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted into the care of: C. R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc. 127 Church St. Almonte, ON (613) 256-3313 Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 16, 2020.