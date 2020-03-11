Home

William Robert "Bill" EAGLE

William Robert "Bill" EAGLE Obituary
Of Merrickville, passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the age of 83. Bill, devoted husband of Adrienne. Loving son of the late Thomas and Alice Eagle. Cherished father to Suzanne (John) Hoppin, Ronald (Robyn) Eagle, and Roxanne (late Ted) Sheffield. Loving grampa of Kaitlin Labelle, Jennifer Hoppin, Jana Eagle, Kayla Morin-Cull, Owen Eagle, Michelle Sheffield, and Erick Sheffield, and great-grampa of four. Loving brother of Donelda (late Gerry) Shackles, Francis (late Bob) Harper, and Alice (Eric) Banford. Bill is predeceased by his brothers Gary (Kathy), Peter (Carol), and Donald (Lucille) Eagle. Bill will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends and family may call at the Lannin Funeral Home, Smiths Falls, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. A family graveside service and interment at Union Cemetery in Merrickville will take place in the Spring. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Merrickville, or the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 11, 2020
