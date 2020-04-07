Home

Boyce Funeral Home
138 Daniel Street
Arnprior, ON K7S 2L3
(613) 623-2538
William "Bill" TUCKER

April 8, 1947 - March 25, 2020 Thank You The family of William "Bill" Tucker would like to express their gratitude for the condolences and support we've received following the loss of our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. Your thoughts and prayers have helped guide us through this very difficult time. A special thank you to Bill's past and present colleagues who appreciated and recognized the dedicated, hardworking, and good man that he was. He was taken from us too soon, but left us with many memories to remember him by. Thanks to all during these difficult times. Sincerely, Fay, Edward, and Ryan Tucker along with the rest of our family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 7, 2020
