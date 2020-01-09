|
|
Passed away peacefully at Broadview Nursing Centre in Smiths Falls on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband and best friend for more than 62 years of Shirley (nee Patterson). Loving and devoted father of Todd (Janet) Watkins. Bill was the proud grandfather of Logan and Emily Watkins. He is predeceased by his brothers Ormand and Douglas Watkins and his twin sister Betty Watkins. Bill was a proud life-long resident of Smiths Falls, where he and Shirley made and cherished so many great friendships. Bill's family would like to thank all of their dear friends for their love and support for so many years, especially in the years that Bill's health declined. They would also like to thank the staff at Broadview Nursing Centre, Willowdale Retirement Home and the Nurses, Doctors and Support Staff at the Smiths Falls Site of the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service in the Chapel at 1 o'clock. All are welcome to join the family for a reception following the service in the Reception Centre. A private family interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .