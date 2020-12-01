1/1
Willis E. Todd
January 25, 1940 - November 20, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Forest Hill, Kanata in his 81st year after a nine-year struggle with Parkinson's. Willis was born in the family farmhouse on Greenbank Road, Nepean to Ernie and Eva Todd on January 25, 1940. Loving husband and dancing partner of "J.J" Janet Joy Scullion for 54 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of his daughters and sons-in-law, Krista and Carl Ruigrok, Darlene and Kevin Quartermain and Julie and John Cahill. Special G-Pa to Kassidy and Alyssa Ruigrok, Skylar, Bethany and Kelsey Quartermain and Caitlin and Samantha Cahill. Predeceased by his sisters, Elva Shay, Melba Racicot and Grace Moloughney. His seven loving sisters-in-law, Helen Holland, Vera Smith, Ruby Stone, Diana Brown, Gayle Rolfe, Lorna Stinson and Linda Stevenson will sadly miss him. Special uncle to Wayne Shay, Chris Racicot and many more nieces and nephews. Anyone who knew Willis, knew a man with a great sense of humour who loved his farming life, fiddle music, dancing and helping others. Thank you to all the staff at Forest Hill for your kindness, dedication and care to Willis. Interment Rideauvale Cemetery. Those wishing may make memorial donations to the Parkinson Society. Tributes, condolences or donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tubman Funeral Homes
403 Richmond Road
Ottawa, ON K2A 0E9
(613) 722-6559
