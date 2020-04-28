|
Wilma passed away suddenly at the age of 81 years at her home on Friday April 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents William and Muriel (Armour) Rathwell and her husband J. Francis "Frank" Boland. She is survived by her sisters Mary Clark and Audrey (John) Creighton and brother Glenn, nieces, nephews, the Merkley family and friends. Wilma was a devoted volunteer to the "friends from the Diners Club" program. Her family wish to thank Susana, Jim, Patty, Marilyn and Pam for their concern and support of Wilma over the past years. Due to the current restrictions, interment services in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Stanleyville will be held privately for the family. In remembrance, contributions to St. John the Baptist Church, Perth would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 28, 2020