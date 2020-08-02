Win passed away peacefully at Lanark Lodge, Perth on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Harold Oakes (married June 20, 1942, died 1980) and loving mother to the late Terry Oakes. Win will be missed dearly by daughter-in-law Shirley Oakes and grandchildren Kristine (Gerry Wright), Tom (Natalie) and Lisa (Jeff Callan); also missing their dear GG are Savannah Bowes, Torin Moore, Tuscany Moore (Cole Brown), Ben, Blake and Will Callan, Haddie, Taylor and Olivia Oakes. Win was also a brand new great-great-grandmother to Bronx Brown. Win was predeceased by parents Mae and Ernest Smith, brothers Harold, Robert and sisters Eleanor Leach and Ernestine Riley. She will be sadly missed by her sister Barb Hollywood (Gerry), all the Smith and Oakes families and her friends. As owner of Oakes Bakery from 1963-1982 Win's work ethic, dedication, kindness and compassion were shown to many customers and staff over the years. After selling the bakery and retiring Win was able to travel and enjoy winters in Florida with her special friend Jim Griffin. Win loved baking, helping others and being involved in her community. She also loved to play cards and couldn't drive past a yard sale on Saturday morning without stopping. Due to the current covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be held privately for the family in the chapel of the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Perth. Win will be interred beside Harold in Elmwood Cemetery. In remembrance of Win, those wishing are asked to make memorial donations to St. James Anglican Church, 12 Harvey St., Perth On K7H 1W4. The Oakes family would like to extend our sincere gratitude towards the many compassionate and caring staff at the Lanark Lodge which was Win's home for the past 3 years. She had many health issues in the last years of her life which she overcame with an extraordinary will, determination, grace and strength. The funeral service was held privately for the family in the Chapel of the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Perth. Win was interred beside Harold in Elmwood Cemetery.