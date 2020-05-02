Winston Harris Purdon
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Winston H. Purdon in his 78th year surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness. Cherished husband of 56 years to Dorothy (Gemmill) Purdon. Special cherished father of Darlene (Gary) James, Beverley Purdon (Keith Pritchard) and Mike Purdon (Cindy Paul). Loving grandfather to Kolton, Kayla, Shutaya, Jackson and their families. Predeceased by his parents Harris and Mary Purdon and sister Shirley Mahon. He is survived by his sister Sharon Spencer, extended family Kathleen and Gordon Stewart, Miriam and Lorne Wood, Dave and Donna Gemmill, Clarence and Betty Gemmill and Delmer Paul (late Thelma). He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and all his family and friends. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Crawford Cemetery, McDonald's Corners. In remembrance, contributions will be accepted to Crawford Cemetery or Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 2, 2020.
