|
|
LAMMERT, W.J. "Jack" PH.D., M.B.A., B. ECON. (Former Councillor - Town of Arnprior) Our community lost a very devoted citizen on Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020; Wolfgang Jakob "Jack" Lammert of Arnprior passed away at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was 79. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife of over 40 years, Rosalyn "Ros" (nee Sturgess); his children: Michael Lammert (Rhonda) and Stephanie Brass (Bill) and grandchildren: Jessica, William and Sophia. Jack leaves a legacy of hard work, dedication and tireless volunteerism. No project was ever too big for Jack. He was a long-time member of the Arnprior Lions Club, the Arnprior Community Policing, the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital Auxiliary as well as many other community initiatives. Jack proudly served on Town Council for an exemplary 4 terms. His love for the Town of Arnprior and its' citizens was made evident in the ways he served and contributed to the benefit of others. His smile and kindness will be lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege to call Jack "Friend". Jack's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family visitation will take place. Interment Albert Street Cemetery, Arnprior. Once conditions are permissible, a service to honour and remember Jack Lammert will take place at the Pilon Family Funeral Home. Date and time will be announced later. In memory of Jack, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation or the Arnprior and District Humane Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 3, 2020