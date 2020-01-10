Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for W.O. Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W.O. F. Erwin (Tex) Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W.O. F. Erwin (Tex) Morris Obituary
Veteran W.W.2 Ret. L & R. Scottish Rg. R.S.M. Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa Passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at the Carleton Place Hospital. Tex is predeceased by his wife Jacqueline and his son-in-law Brent Miles. He is survived by his children Louise Miles (Davit), David; grandchildren Brittney (David) Perkins, Sean Miles (Raisa Brennan); great-grandchildren Cassidy, Ashton, and Aubree. Friends are invited to visit the family at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, 19 McArthur Ave. Carleton Place, on Monday, January 13th, from 1:00pm- 3:00pm, where there will be a Legion Service held at 3:00pm with the funeral service to follow. A reception will be held following the funeral at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #192, 177 George St. Carleton Place. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Legion Poppy Fund or the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.barkerfh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of W.O.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -