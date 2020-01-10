|
|
Veteran W.W.2 Ret. L & R. Scottish Rg. R.S.M. Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa Passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at the Carleton Place Hospital. Tex is predeceased by his wife Jacqueline and his son-in-law Brent Miles. He is survived by his children Louise Miles (Davit), David; grandchildren Brittney (David) Perkins, Sean Miles (Raisa Brennan); great-grandchildren Cassidy, Ashton, and Aubree. Friends are invited to visit the family at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, 19 McArthur Ave. Carleton Place, on Monday, January 13th, from 1:00pm- 3:00pm, where there will be a Legion Service held at 3:00pm with the funeral service to follow. A reception will be held following the funeral at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #192, 177 George St. Carleton Place. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Legion Poppy Fund or the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.barkerfh.com