Zeph GAUDREAULT

Passed away peacefully at his home on June 24, 2020, surrounded by his family and the sound of his favourite cat clock welcoming him to his new place. Devoted husband and best friend of over 58 years Rachel (nee Rochon). Loving father of Lise (Stephen) Hodgson and Ronald (Karen) Gaudreault. Proud grandfather of Alyssa and Ryan Hodgson, Tawnia Martel and Devin Stevenson and great-grandfather of Charlie Stevenson. Zeph is one of 15 brothers and sisters. He was a loving father who always said family came first. He was lovingly called Pépé by everyone who knew him. He loved fishing and camping with his favourite nephews and nieces. He also enjoyed bird carving, painting, working in his workshop and helping his kids 24/7. His grandchildren spent many hours learning and playing card games and Newfie Horseshoes with "Pépé". He will be remembered, sitting by the fire and making spider dogs with family and friends. When he moved to Smiths Falls, he joined the Senior's Club and golfed, lawn bowled and bowling. His favourite part was the tournaments. He will be missed by everyone, including his nephews and nieces and extended family, with whom he had a special bond. In Pépé's words: "I am ok. I have no regrets and have great memories. I loved everyone. The sun will come up tomorrow". There will be a celebration of "Pépé's" life to take place at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of their own choice.



