Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALYSSA COCHRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALYSSA (CHINZI) COCHRAN


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALYSSA (CHINZI) COCHRAN Obituary
On Monday, January 13, 2020, Alyssa Cochran, beloved daughter, sister and wife, passed away at the age of 25.
Alyssa was born on February 28, 1994 alongside her twin sister Ashley to parents Lenny and Tina Chinzi in Bishop, California. She became a medical assistant in Reno, Nevada in 2014, and helped those in medicine for the last 6 years. She married her loving husband, Zane Cochran, on September 9, 2017.
Alyssa was immensely talented at making new friends anywhere she went, and was truly passionate about helping the people that came into her life. Alyssa's caring nature was infectious and full of love. Even during her last months of life, Alyssa touched the hearts of many.
Alyssa is survived by her husband Zane, her parents Lenny and Tina Chinzi, her four siblings, Brenda, Chelsey, Ashley, and Jonathan, among other close family.
Service date and time will be announced on Alyssa's Facebook support page #Alyssastrong.
Published in Inyo Register on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALYSSA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -