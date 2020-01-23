|
On Monday, January 13, 2020, Alyssa Cochran, beloved daughter, sister and wife, passed away at the age of 25.
Alyssa was born on February 28, 1994 alongside her twin sister Ashley to parents Lenny and Tina Chinzi in Bishop, California. She became a medical assistant in Reno, Nevada in 2014, and helped those in medicine for the last 6 years. She married her loving husband, Zane Cochran, on September 9, 2017.
Alyssa was immensely talented at making new friends anywhere she went, and was truly passionate about helping the people that came into her life. Alyssa's caring nature was infectious and full of love. Even during her last months of life, Alyssa touched the hearts of many.
Alyssa is survived by her husband Zane, her parents Lenny and Tina Chinzi, her four siblings, Brenda, Chelsey, Ashley, and Jonathan, among other close family.
Service date and time will be announced on Alyssa's Facebook support page #Alyssastrong.
Published in Inyo Register on Jan. 23, 2020