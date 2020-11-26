Audra Jo Baumgarth, a former longtime resident of Bishop, walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 28, 2020. She was 85 years old. Audra Jo was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 18, 1935, and moved to Bishop in 1950. In high school, she became fast friends with fellow skier Jill Kinmont, and they were among the first to ski at Mammoth Mountain with the resort's developer, Dave McCoy.

Audra Jo contracted Polio when she was 17 and spent most of her senior year at Rancho Los Amigos in Los Angeles. Four months of that time, she was in an iron lung. The Polio affected her body, but not her spirit. She returned to Bishop to graduate from high school and went on to attend business school at UCLA. Audra Jo lived at The Rehab Center in Santa Monica, where her friend Jill was in therapy after suffering a spinal cord injury while skiing. The 1975 movie, The Other Side of the Mountain, tells the story of Jill Kinmont, an Olympic hopeful, and her friend Audra Jo who both ended up in wheelchairs.

This Rehab Center is where she met Lee Baumgarth, a physical therapist, who became the love of her life. Audra Jo and Lee were married in 1956 and spent the first years of their marriage in Santa Monica.

Audra Jo and Lee had many adventures together – living in Venezuela for a short time when Lee treated a government official's daughter who had Polio. They then returned to the US and eventually settled in Bishop to raise their two children, Eric and Lisa, and be near her parents, AJ and Audra Stripling.

Lee taught Biology at Bishop High School and had a physical therapy practice. Audra Jo was a stay-at-home mom but active in several civic activities, including serving on the elementary school board of trustees and as chairman for the March of Dimes. After Eric and Lisa left for college, she opened an insurance agency. In 1984, Lee and Audra Jo left Bishop and moved to Nevada, building their dream house in Genoa, then later moving to nearby Minden. During this time, Lee had a woodshop, and Audra Jo began writing. They also developed a special relationship there with the Uhland family of Shawn, Audrey, Emily, and Rachel. Lee and the girls started a business called Papa's Pens. He made pens at his woodshop, and the girls sold them at local craft markets. The Uhland family was always dear to their hearts.

Lee and Audra Jo became involved in Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in Kona, Hawaii, and alternated between living in Kona half of the year, and Minden, the other half. The Baumgarths served on the University of the Nations' campus, (UofN Kona), YWAM's largest training center. From there, the couple made several mission trips around the world. One of their favorites was to an orphanage in China where they loved on the children, and Audra Jo left her wheelchair for one of the girls. They dedicated their lives to the Lord and served Him all the days of their lives. In 1993, their son Eric passed away, and in 2006, Lee went to be with the Lord.

Although Audra Jo did not want to go on after Lee's death, the Lord still had plans for her. After a few months, Lisa helped her mother move to Hawaii because of the network of friends Audra Jo had through her involvement in YWAM. She became involved in the campus Writers' Group and published two devotional books about the Bible's obscure people.

In 2011, Audra Jo moved to the San Diego area to be closer to Lisa. She lived at La Vida Real, a retirement community in El Cajon, where she led Bible studies and prayer groups and made many new friends. Audra Jo remained independent most of her life until only a few years ago when she began using a power wheelchair.

In April of this year, the Lord led Audra Jo and Lisa to northern Georgia to open a ministry house. Audra Jo loved sitting out on her deck overlooking the river and watching the cardinals and other birds. The last years of her life were spent going to church, driving her wheelchair up to waterfalls, going out to lunch, and spending quality time with her daughter at the river's edge. She loved listening to the Gaither Vocal Band and would often enjoy worship in church with her arms raised and her eyes closed.

Audra Jo suffered a heart attack at the end of September and was in and out of the hospital for several weeks before she passed into eternity. She told the Lord she was ready to go, and on her last day on earth, she said, "Lee is lying next to me." She was ushered into heaven by her beloved Lee with angels and the Lord Jesus waiting for her.

Although Audra Jo lived most of her life in a wheelchair, she was known for her love of people, peace, deep faith in the Lord, and how she cherished her family. Audra Jo had a strength and grace that is rarely seen through many losses, adversity, and physical challenges.

Even at the end, she was peaceful, always saying, "I know my Lord, and I trust Him." She lived in the expectation of the good things of God. Upon seeing her, the Lord surely said, "Well done, my good and faithful servant," as she walked into His arms. She is now dancing with Lee in Heaven.

Friends may send memorial gifts in honor of Audra Jo Baumgarth, directed to UofN Donor Processing, 75-5851 Kuakini Hwy. #256, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740. Please add Audra Jo Baumgarth's name on a separate slip of paper. Checks should be made out to UofN Kona. For credit card gifts, please call (808) 326-4428.

