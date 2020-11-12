Barbara Irene Jones was born on December 14, 1952 in Bishop, California to her parents Clarence Duckey and Florence Piper Duckey. Barbara passed into eternal life on October 31, 2020 at the Renown Reginal Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. She will be laid to rest by her loving daughter Nicole Irene Jones.

Barbara, and her brothers Howard and Gordan Duckey were moved to Lone Pine at a young age. While Barbara moving in with her adopted parents the Humphreys, her brothers were relocated with the Joseph family. Barbara's adopted father worked for the Department of Water and Power and was reassigned to different places where they would move to. She graduated from the Quartz Hill High School in Lancaster, California. After graduation she moved to the San Bernardino area where she met Tony Garcia. Together they had three sons. After having her third son, Barbara and her boys moved back home to Bishop, California. After being in Bishop awhile, she met Kevin Jones and soon they welcomed home their daughter, Nicole.

Barbara loved to play cards and board games, especially Yahtzee. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. They all were the center of her attention. Barbara's most enjoyable job was working as a cook for the Bishop Head Start Program. Bobby's beautiful smile and encouraging words will be missed by all who knew her. Bobby will always be in our hearts, loved and remembered every day.

She is survived by her sons: Christopher Garcia, Cisco Garcia and Carlos Garcia, her grandchildren: Antonio Garcia, Jocelyn Thompson, Marcella Garcia and Christopher Garcia Jr. She is also survived by her sisters Marlene Clark and Gertrude Stone. Barbara also leaves behind many cousins, nephews and nieces. The surviving family members are all from the Bishop area.

Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter Nicole Irene Jones, her father and mother Clarence and Florence Duckey, her brothers Hubert Duckey, Howard Duckey, Gordan Duckey and her husband Kevin Jones.

A traditional Cry Dance for Barbara will be held at the Garcia residence on Barlow Lane on Friday, November 13, 2020 at dusk. The next day, November 14, 2020, a Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Sunland Cemetery, Bishop, California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store