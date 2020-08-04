Bernadine Mae Ruiz

1937 – 2020

"Bernadine Mae Ruiz,

age 83, passed away July

23, 2020 at her home in lone

Pine, CA. Bernadine was

survived by her son Edward

Ruiz, grandson, Joseph

Ruiz, his wife, Maureen

Ruiz, their son, Ryker Ruiz,

and Bernadine's youngest

grandson Manuel Ruiz.

Bernadine was born on

February 4, 1937, to parents

Einer And Beulah Petersen

in Lone Pine, CA. After graduating from Lone Pine

High School in 1954, she attended nursing training

in 1955. She later got her cosmetologist license, at

which point, she moved back to Lone Pine, to open

her own beauty shop, "Bernadine's Hair Design," that

she ran for 5 years. After 5 years of running her own

business, she continued a career in hair design for

another 10 years, before becoming a receptionist at

Southern Inyo Hospital, where she remained until her

retirement.

Bernadine was known all throughout Lone Pine.

There were no strangers to her. She made everyone

she came in contact with feel special and cared for.

No matter if she knew you for years, or just passing

by in the grocery store, you were special in her eyes.

She was adored by many, and considered to be

everyones friend.

A privet burial with be held at the Mt. Whitney

cemetery, with a celebration of life to be followed, with

a date and location TBA later."

