Bernadine Mae Ruiz
1937 - 2020
Bernadine Mae Ruiz
1937 – 2020
"Bernadine Mae Ruiz,
age 83, passed away July
23, 2020 at her home in lone
Pine, CA. Bernadine was
survived by her son Edward
Ruiz, grandson, Joseph
Ruiz, his wife, Maureen
Ruiz, their son, Ryker Ruiz,
and Bernadine's youngest
grandson Manuel Ruiz.
Bernadine was born on
February 4, 1937, to parents
Einer And Beulah Petersen
in Lone Pine, CA. After graduating from Lone Pine
High School in 1954, she attended nursing training
in 1955. She later got her cosmetologist license, at
which point, she moved back to Lone Pine, to open
her own beauty shop, "Bernadine's Hair Design," that
she ran for 5 years. After 5 years of running her own
business, she continued a career in hair design for
another 10 years, before becoming a receptionist at
Southern Inyo Hospital, where she remained until her
retirement.
Bernadine was known all throughout Lone Pine.
There were no strangers to her. She made everyone
she came in contact with feel special and cared for.
No matter if she knew you for years, or just passing
by in the grocery store, you were special in her eyes.
She was adored by many, and considered to be
everyones friend.
A privet burial with be held at the Mt. Whitney
cemetery, with a celebration of life to be followed, with
a date and location TBA later."

Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 4, 2020.
