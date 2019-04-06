Camillas (Millie) C. Heavener, age 82, died on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas NV. From her birth in Los Angeles, on August 23, 1936 to her death, she stayed strong and resolute in her beliefs and commitment to her family. She was a successful accountant and businesswoman; most notable was being the vice president at Perry Motors in Bishop, California. She worked for Perry Motors for over 30 years, and added to the success of the business as well as making friends and gaining the respect of co-workers. Following her retirement from Perry Motors she moved to Caldwell, Idaho with her husband, Robert J. (Jim) Heavener. Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim and brother, Paul Perkins.



In 2015, Millie moved to Pahrump, Nevada to be closer to her family. Millie is survived by her son, Brian Mackenzie; daughter Brandi Bridges; granddaughter, Heather and husband, Josh Miller; cousin, Melinda Warren; great grandchildren, Jackson Miller and Shyla Mackenzie and many family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Bishop City Park, rear gazebo, Bishop California, officiated by Brian and Brandi. Published in Inyo Register on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary