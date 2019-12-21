|
Carol Ann Nichols (you may know her as "Puddy") was born April 1935, in beautiful Silverton, Colorado. Carol moved to Bishop as a child with her parents, Forest "Frosty" and Dora Ellis, where she and her six sisters lived lives full of love, adventure, and shenanigans.
Carol was a force of nature and loved being part of it. The Owens Valley and its surrounding mountains, creeks, desert, and all the critters were beloved by her. She also loved music, dancing, sweets, painting, laughing, being with family, and playing with her kids and grandkids. More than anything, she loved her husband and best friend, Holland.
And people loved Carol. Her quick, sharp wit and spicy ripostes charmed anyone with a sense of humor. She was especially dear to children, probably because she never lost the child in herself. She could be silly, playful, and as a mother, grandmother, aunt or great-aunt, made more than one mud-pie, attended numerous teddy bear tea parties and had many 'assistant cooks' helping her with her latest batch of homemade bread or cinnamon rolls. When she focused her attention on a child, they felt they were the most special and important being, with a best friend just a little taller than themselves.
Especially famous for Sunday morning biscuits and gravy, Carol was a fine and generous cook. She made sure no one left for a journey home without a full belly and sandwiches for the road. Resourceful, creative, loving, and formidable; the world will be a little less colorful without her. But, thanks to her, those of us who knew and loved her will always have the gift of seeing the magic in it.
Carol passed away at her home in Bishop, California on Saturday, December 7th, in the warm and loving care of her family, who already miss her dearly.
She is survived by her husband Holland, their children: James (and Pam) Nichols, Robert Nichols, Barbara Gurley, Jerri (and Stuart) Selway, Patti Angélique and Marlene (and Aaron) Valdes; more grandchildren and great-grandchildren than can be counted; her sister Pat Mathieu and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Published in Inyo Register on Dec. 21, 2019