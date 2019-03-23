Carole Louise McCay, passed away at 72 on February 5, 2019 in Little Rock, Arkansas after a long, brave battle with cancer.

She was born on May 4, 1946 in Aurora Ill., relocated to Southern California as a child, then to Bishop in 1975 where she lived for 25 years while raising her family before relocating to Clinton, Ark. in 2000 until her passing.

Carole is survived by three daughters; Donna Jensen, Kim Chacon and husband Roy, and Cheri Hagen and husband Les.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jamie Jarvis, Thomas Marks, Tailer Marks, Brittany Linder and husband Derrick; Bryce Chacon and wife Nicola; Chase Leonard and fiancé Krystal Phillips; Jessie Leonard and fiancé Weston Maddox, in addition to five great-grandchildren; Ashton, Aria, Aiden, Sophia and Greyson.

Carole is also survived by her companion of 19 years, Rocky Dennison; son Justin and fiancé Brittany, with their two children Landon and Lathen, and son Jason with his children Alina, Adrick, and Jocelyn.

Survivors also include older brother Al Conahan, and Carole's long time best friend Eileen Eastman.

Carole is predeceased by her mother, Lavern; three brothers, Steve, Ronnie, Frank, and Grandson Kevin Jarvis.

Although she suffered for most of her last five years, her strength and positive attitude were an inspiration to so many. She was a social butterfly with the gift of gab and loved her family dearly. Some of her favorite things to do were playing bingo with her friends, fishing, and watching her family love and grow.



Graveside services will be held at East Line Street Cemetery on Saturday March 30th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Please join us at Whiskey Creek in Bishop to Celebrate Carole's life immediately following graveside services Published in Inyo Register on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary