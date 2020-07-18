Charles M. 'Speedy'
Dawson
1945 – 2020
Speedy passed away of Diabetic and
Heart Disease complications on Saturday March
14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane,
Washington with his youngest daughter Ginnie
by his side.
His larger than life smile brightened our
world when he was born on July 25, 1945, in
Bakersfield, California to Gus C. and Edith M. and
only brother James Calvin Dawson.
When he was around 3 yrs old the family
moved to Inyo County Bishop, California where
he attended all of his school years and graduated
from Bishop Union High School in June of 1965.
Speedy was soon drafted into the ARMY
and began his tour of Vietnam on November 9,
1965. Speedy was wounded in action and was
awarded a Purple Heart among other medals
and accommodations. He returned to Bishop
after being discharged on November 8, 1967.
Where he met his bride of almost 50 years,
Loralee Nisbeth when he inquired about her
hat making skills. They married on February 13,
1971, one of the only days he didn't wear one of
her hand made hats. Together they made their
home in Bishop and started their family having
two daughters, Carrie born September of 1973
and Ginnie born May of 1977.
Speedy worked as a miner, welder, garbage
truck driver, newspaper printer and rancher
during his time in Bishop. An all-around Jack of
all trades!
In August of 1984 the family moved to
Gardnerville, Nevada where he started working
for Bently Nevada Corp. in the maintenance department. He enjoyed using his many talents in
all areas for Bentley's. Speedy enjoyed people. He cared deeply for his "Girls", family, friends,
and animals. He was very involved in all aspects of their lives. From coaching their softball
teams, volunteering in their FFA chapter, caring for and teaching them how to raise rabbits
and pigs. All the while still making sure dinner was on the table at 5 pm sharp for mom.
In 1994 Speedy and Loralee moved away to Priest River, Idaho where he drove log truck
for a short time before landing another maintenance job with the City of Priest River. A social
butterfly's dream! Speedy didn't know a stranger and he most likely knew you before you
knew him. His water meter reading days were a highlight of his. That bright warm smile huge
heart and pocket full of dog treats came in handy once again, he loved everyone. Even caring
enough to make sure the neighborhood kids had large snow piles to sled on after he plowed
the streets. Speedy finally retired in July 2010, but that did not slow him down. He was always
at the ready to help anyone. Anything you may need, he probably had three of. Whether it was
giving you the keys to his truck to go sightseeing, to giving you one of his many hats because
you commented about it in the grocery store, nothing was off limits and it was soon yours! He
also enjoyed other hobbies like Hunting and fishing with his friends, watching his grandkids
sports and volunteering at their schools for field trips.
Speedy is survived by his wife Loralee Dawson, daughters Carrie (Todd) Alderson,
Grandkids: Adam, Kelli, Billy, Hunter, Maeleigh and Mikey. Ginnie (Dale) Dawson Grandkids:
Cody, Corean, Carlin and Charles. Great grand kids: Fern, Adaleigh, Waylon and Lacie.
Speedy is preceded in death by his parents Gus Calvin 1985 and Edith Mae 1986,
Brother James Calvin 1957, Niece Vickie Sue Pittman 2008.
Speedy's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 starting at 9:30 am at the
Priest River Evergreen Cemetery for Military Honors and immediately following at the Priest
River Event Center 10am -2pm. Please come gather with us and share a favorite story of yours
during the potluck gathering Main dish hosted by Speedy's family and friends. Please call
(208) 946- 6529 for any questions, hotel accommodations, or directions.
Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport, WA, is in
charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book atshermancampbell.com