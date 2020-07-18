Charles M. 'Speedy'Dawson1945 – 2020Speedy passed away of Diabetic andHeart Disease complications on Saturday March14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane,Washington with his youngest daughter Ginnieby his side.His larger than life smile brightened ourworld when he was born on July 25, 1945, inBakersfield, California to Gus C. and Edith M. andonly brother James Calvin Dawson.When he was around 3 yrs old the familymoved to Inyo County Bishop, California wherehe attended all of his school years and graduatedfrom Bishop Union High School in June of 1965.Speedy was soon drafted into the ARMYand began his tour of Vietnam on November 9,1965. Speedy was wounded in action and wasawarded a Purple Heart among other medalsand accommodations. He returned to Bishopafter being discharged on November 8, 1967.Where he met his bride of almost 50 years,Loralee Nisbeth when he inquired about herhat making skills. They married on February 13,1971, one of the only days he didn't wear one ofher hand made hats. Together they made theirhome in Bishop and started their family havingtwo daughters, Carrie born September of 1973and Ginnie born May of 1977.Speedy worked as a miner, welder, garbagetruck driver, newspaper printer and rancherduring his time in Bishop. An all-around Jack ofall trades!In August of 1984 the family moved toGardnerville, Nevada where he started workingfor Bently Nevada Corp. in the maintenance department. He enjoyed using his many talents inall areas for Bentley's. Speedy enjoyed people. He cared deeply for his "Girls", family, friends,and animals. He was very involved in all aspects of their lives. From coaching their softballteams, volunteering in their FFA chapter, caring for and teaching them how to raise rabbitsand pigs. All the while still making sure dinner was on the table at 5 pm sharp for mom.In 1994 Speedy and Loralee moved away to Priest River, Idaho where he drove log truckfor a short time before landing another maintenance job with the City of Priest River. A socialbutterfly's dream! Speedy didn't know a stranger and he most likely knew you before youknew him. His water meter reading days were a highlight of his. That bright warm smile hugeheart and pocket full of dog treats came in handy once again, he loved everyone. Even caringenough to make sure the neighborhood kids had large snow piles to sled on after he plowedthe streets. Speedy finally retired in July 2010, but that did not slow him down. He was alwaysat the ready to help anyone. Anything you may need, he probably had three of. Whether it wasgiving you the keys to his truck to go sightseeing, to giving you one of his many hats becauseyou commented about it in the grocery store, nothing was off limits and it was soon yours! Healso enjoyed other hobbies like Hunting and fishing with his friends, watching his grandkidssports and volunteering at their schools for field trips.Speedy is survived by his wife Loralee Dawson, daughters Carrie (Todd) Alderson,Grandkids: Adam, Kelli, Billy, Hunter, Maeleigh and Mikey. Ginnie (Dale) Dawson Grandkids:Cody, Corean, Carlin and Charles. Great grand kids: Fern, Adaleigh, Waylon and Lacie.Speedy is preceded in death by his parents Gus Calvin 1985 and Edith Mae 1986,Brother James Calvin 1957, Niece Vickie Sue Pittman 2008.Speedy's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 starting at 9:30 am at thePriest River Evergreen Cemetery for Military Honors and immediately following at the PriestRiver Event Center 10am -2pm. Please come gather with us and share a favorite story of yoursduring the potluck gathering Main dish hosted by Speedy's family and friends. Please call(208) 946- 6529 for any questions, hotel accommodations, or directions.Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport, WA, is incharge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at