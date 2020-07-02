Clara 'Minta'
Arminta Ozolins
1942 – 2020
Clara "Minta" Arminta Ozolins went home to
Jesus unexpectedly on June 22, 2020 at her home in
Gardnerville, NV. Minta was 78 yrs young.
She is survived by her daughter Lori Baggett, two
granddaughters Sarah and Lily, and her son Russell
Ozolins.
Minta loved the outdoors. She was an avid hiker prior
to being diagnosed with M.S in 1984. Regardless of her
challenges, Minta was known for being full of joy, always
happy, and a woman of faith. Minta played bridge weekly,
she headed the prayer chain at her church, and anyone
who came in contact with her found her personality
infectious. Minta was loved dearly by her friends and
family. She had lived a large portion of her life in Bishop,
CA. Minta moved to Gardnerville 4 years ago to be closer
to her children and grandchildren. She will be missed
dearly by all who knew her.
A celebration of life service will be held at High Sierra
Fellowship, 1701 Lucerne St, Minden, NV 89423 on July
11 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be
made to the Multiple Sclerosis Organization.
Published in Inyo Register on Jul. 2, 2020.