1/1
Clara Arminta "Minta" Ozolins
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara 'Minta'
Arminta Ozolins
1942 – 2020
Clara "Minta" Arminta Ozolins went home to
Jesus unexpectedly on June 22, 2020 at her home in
Gardnerville, NV. Minta was 78 yrs young.
She is survived by her daughter Lori Baggett, two
granddaughters Sarah and Lily, and her son Russell
Ozolins.
Minta loved the outdoors. She was an avid hiker prior
to being diagnosed with M.S in 1984. Regardless of her
challenges, Minta was known for being full of joy, always
happy, and a woman of faith. Minta played bridge weekly,
she headed the prayer chain at her church, and anyone
who came in contact with her found her personality
infectious. Minta was loved dearly by her friends and
family. She had lived a large portion of her life in Bishop,
CA. Minta moved to Gardnerville 4 years ago to be closer
to her children and grandchildren. She will be missed
dearly by all who knew her.
A celebration of life service will be held at High Sierra
Fellowship, 1701 Lucerne St, Minden, NV 89423 on July
11 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be
made to the Multiple Sclerosis Organization.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Inyo Register on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
High Sierra Fellowship
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved