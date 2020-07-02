Clara 'Minta'

Arminta Ozolins

1942 – 2020

Clara "Minta" Arminta Ozolins went home to

Jesus unexpectedly on June 22, 2020 at her home in

Gardnerville, NV. Minta was 78 yrs young.

She is survived by her daughter Lori Baggett, two

granddaughters Sarah and Lily, and her son Russell

Ozolins.

Minta loved the outdoors. She was an avid hiker prior

to being diagnosed with M.S in 1984. Regardless of her

challenges, Minta was known for being full of joy, always

happy, and a woman of faith. Minta played bridge weekly,

she headed the prayer chain at her church, and anyone

who came in contact with her found her personality

infectious. Minta was loved dearly by her friends and

family. She had lived a large portion of her life in Bishop,

CA. Minta moved to Gardnerville 4 years ago to be closer

to her children and grandchildren. She will be missed

dearly by all who knew her.

A celebration of life service will be held at High Sierra

Fellowship, 1701 Lucerne St, Minden, NV 89423 on July

11 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be

made to the Multiple Sclerosis Organization.

