Clifton Jeff
Mason Sr.
1956 – 2020
Clifton Jeff Mason Sr. was
born on April 20, 1956 and
Passed away on June 29,
2020.
John, also known to many
as "Dancing Bear" was a
jack-of-all-trades kind of guy.
A man that truly cherished his
family and enjoyed a good
laugh with his friends and
family. He was up for a cruise
anytime, enjoyed making new
friends, and was ready for any
random adventure that came
his way and willing to help anyone that needed help at
the time. He touched many hearts and will be missed by
all who knew him.
He leaves behind his sons; Erick Mason, Clifton
"Chopper" Mason Jr. and Justin Kinney; daughter. Julie
Mason; step-daughters; Carrie Marquez and Lorena
Levine. His step-father, Earl Frank Jr.; brothers; Douglas
Mason and Earl "Duke" Frank III; Sisters; Pamela Frank,
Rachel Mason (of Schurz, NV) and Daras Mason (of
Reno, NV). Grandchildren; Timothy Mason, Haiwee
Mason, Anakee Mason, Clifton "Pahi" Mason III, Jasmine
Mason, Emileigh Mason, Weston Mason, Justin Kinney
Jr. and Hollis Mason. Step-grandchildren; Justine Kinney,
Jesse Marquez, Cailey Marquez and Jacob Marquez.
He had numerous nephews, nieces and grandchildren
that he loved dearly. John is preceded in death by his
mother, Amelia Patterson-Frank and his father, Dorland
Mason. Daughter, Janine Marie Mason, son, Gerald
Allen Mason, brothers; Rick Mason and Edmond
"Henry" Mason and his sisters; Jaqueline Mason and
Doreen Mason.
Graveside Funeral services will be held on Saturday
July 11, 2020, 11 am at the Fish Lake Valley Cemetery in
Dyer, Nevada. A grab and go luncheon will follow at the
Community Center.
Published in Inyo Register on Jul. 9, 2020.