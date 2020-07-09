Clifton Jeff

Mason Sr.

1956 – 2020

Clifton Jeff Mason Sr. was

born on April 20, 1956 and

Passed away on June 29,

2020.

John, also known to many

as "Dancing Bear" was a

jack-of-all-trades kind of guy.

A man that truly cherished his

family and enjoyed a good

laugh with his friends and

family. He was up for a cruise

anytime, enjoyed making new

friends, and was ready for any

random adventure that came

his way and willing to help anyone that needed help at

the time. He touched many hearts and will be missed by

all who knew him.

He leaves behind his sons; Erick Mason, Clifton

"Chopper" Mason Jr. and Justin Kinney; daughter. Julie

Mason; step-daughters; Carrie Marquez and Lorena

Levine. His step-father, Earl Frank Jr.; brothers; Douglas

Mason and Earl "Duke" Frank III; Sisters; Pamela Frank,

Rachel Mason (of Schurz, NV) and Daras Mason (of

Reno, NV). Grandchildren; Timothy Mason, Haiwee

Mason, Anakee Mason, Clifton "Pahi" Mason III, Jasmine

Mason, Emileigh Mason, Weston Mason, Justin Kinney

Jr. and Hollis Mason. Step-grandchildren; Justine Kinney,

Jesse Marquez, Cailey Marquez and Jacob Marquez.

He had numerous nephews, nieces and grandchildren

that he loved dearly. John is preceded in death by his

mother, Amelia Patterson-Frank and his father, Dorland

Mason. Daughter, Janine Marie Mason, son, Gerald

Allen Mason, brothers; Rick Mason and Edmond

"Henry" Mason and his sisters; Jaqueline Mason and

Doreen Mason.

Graveside Funeral services will be held on Saturday

July 11, 2020, 11 am at the Fish Lake Valley Cemetery in

Dyer, Nevada. A grab and go luncheon will follow at the

Community Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store