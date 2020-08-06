Crecensia FrancoAlvarado

1970 – 2020

It is with heavy hearts that the Franco and Alvarado

families announce the passing of our beloved Crecensia,

AKA Chris, Chencha.

Our lives will never be the same with out her.

She passed away suddenly but peacefully on July 28,

2020.

She was born on August 21, 1970 in Amatlan de Hora,

Nayarit in Mexico to her parents Patricio and Isaura Franco in

the humblest of beginnings.

In 1980, she immigrated to the greatest country In the

world: the United Sates off America! – along with with the rest

of the family where God and country gave her and our family

the opportunity to succeed and change our lives for ever.

Through hard work and little education ( but plenty of street

smarts), she could be a smart ass only if she liked you. :)

Chris made the best of her life, sacrificing daily for her

family.

She married her beloved husband, Jorge Alvarado in

April of 1992.

They welcomed their first child, Jorge Alvarado, Jr. into

this world on February 17, 1993.

On February 15, 1996, they would be blessed with their

second child, Cristal "Ruby" Alvarado.

Her infectious smile and great sense of humor will be

missed by the whole family, especially her close friends and

customers at the bakery.

She leaves behind her beloved husband Jorge, daughter,

Cristal-Ruby and boyfriend Tim, Jorgito Alvarado and his

wife, Sonia, sisters Amparito Haro, Angelina Martinez, and

Trinidad Talamantes, brothers Abel, Jesus and Jose Franco,

and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and

customers.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 8th

at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in

Bishop.

Grave side services will follow at the East Line Cemetery.

We appreciate all the support we have received from the

great Bishop Community. Please pray for the family, especially

for her husband and Children.

Thank You/Gracias

