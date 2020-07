David A. Hardin1947 – 2020David Hardin was born in Whittier,California, in 1947, the first son of Pauland Lois Hardin. He went to Whittierschools, graduating from PioneerHigh School in 1965, and WhittierCollege, in 1969. He met Marilyn atPioneer H.S., and they were marriedin 1967. David and Marilyn moved toBishop, CA in 1969 so Dave couldstart his teaching career at HomeStreet Middle School. "Mr. Hardin"taught over 4,000 students in his 33years there. He taught Drama, 5th,6th and 7th grades. They adoptedtheir son Robert in 1984.David had many interests: Astronomy (He taught himself the nightsky at 11), music (piano, accordion, violin, trombone and percussion),theater (actor, director, vocalist, vocal director, set builder and stagecrew for the original and current Playhouse 395), rail fan and modelrailroading, flying (he got his pilot's license in 1981), life science,camping, and genealogy. He loved to share these interests and skillswith his students, friends and various groups over the years. Mostrecently he played the piano and taught songs to preschool children fortheir Christmas and Graduation programs, where he was "Mr. Dave."In 1971 Dave and Marilyn moved to Starlite Estates, where he builtthree houses. He served on the Starlite Community Services DistrictBoard for 20 years, where he became known as "the Godfather ofStarlite."In retirement, he was an Interpretive Ranger at the AncientBristlecone Pine Forest. He was known as "Ranger Dave" over the 9seasons he worked there. He loved being at the Visitor Center, greetingvisitors from around the world, and sharing his knowledge of the trees.Dave is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn, son Robert(Nicole) Hardin, father Paul Hardin, brother Ken (Julie) Hardin, nieceCathy Hardin (Jeremy Pagan), nephew Kurt (Cally) Hardin, nephewTony Taylor, great-nieces and great-nephews, nieces Lisa, Gina andLindsay, an aunt, two cousins, father-in-law Lester Herring, sister-in-lawCarrol (Roy) Bowerman, brother-in-law Ric (Linda) Herring, sister-inlaw Karen (Bill) Brown, nephews Jim Bowerman, Ryan Herring, niecesShannon Murray, Cindy (Marcus) Ray, Aubri (Glenn) Johnson, andMegan Herring. Dave was predeceased by his mother, Lois, and hisbrother, Don.David A. Hardin passed peacefully from prostate cancer at his homein Starlite Estates on June 19th surrounded by his wife, son, daughterin-law, and dog Koheda. There are no immediate plans for a gathering;the family will hold a celebration of his life once circumstances allow. Inlieu of flowers or cards please consider a donation to the Eastern SierraInterpretive Association ( https://sierraforever.org/join-us/ ), Playhouse395 ( http://www.playhouse395.com/membership.html ), Hospice of theOwen's Valley https://www.pioneerhomehealth.com/about-us/donate/ or ICARE ( http://www.icareforpets.org/index.html ).