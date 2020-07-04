David A. Hardin
1947 – 2020
David Hardin was born in Whittier,
California, in 1947, the first son of Paul
and Lois Hardin. He went to Whittier
schools, graduating from Pioneer
High School in 1965, and Whittier
College, in 1969. He met Marilyn at
Pioneer H.S., and they were married
in 1967. David and Marilyn moved to
Bishop, CA in 1969 so Dave could
start his teaching career at Home
Street Middle School. "Mr. Hardin"
taught over 4,000 students in his 33
years there. He taught Drama, 5th,
6th and 7th grades. They adopted
their son Robert in 1984.
David had many interests: Astronomy (He taught himself the night
sky at 11), music (piano, accordion, violin, trombone and percussion),
theater (actor, director, vocalist, vocal director, set builder and stage
crew for the original and current Playhouse 395), rail fan and model
railroading, flying (he got his pilot's license in 1981), life science,
camping, and genealogy. He loved to share these interests and skills
with his students, friends and various groups over the years. Most
recently he played the piano and taught songs to preschool children for
their Christmas and Graduation programs, where he was "Mr. Dave."
In 1971 Dave and Marilyn moved to Starlite Estates, where he built
three houses. He served on the Starlite Community Services District
Board for 20 years, where he became known as "the Godfather of
Starlite."
In retirement, he was an Interpretive Ranger at the Ancient
Bristlecone Pine Forest. He was known as "Ranger Dave" over the 9
seasons he worked there. He loved being at the Visitor Center, greeting
visitors from around the world, and sharing his knowledge of the trees.
Dave is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn, son Robert
(Nicole) Hardin, father Paul Hardin, brother Ken (Julie) Hardin, niece
Cathy Hardin (Jeremy Pagan), nephew Kurt (Cally) Hardin, nephew
Tony Taylor, great-nieces and great-nephews, nieces Lisa, Gina and
Lindsay, an aunt, two cousins, father-in-law Lester Herring, sister-in-law
Carrol (Roy) Bowerman, brother-in-law Ric (Linda) Herring, sister-inlaw Karen (Bill) Brown, nephews Jim Bowerman, Ryan Herring, nieces
Shannon Murray, Cindy (Marcus) Ray, Aubri (Glenn) Johnson, and
Megan Herring. Dave was predeceased by his mother, Lois, and his
brother, Don.
David A. Hardin passed peacefully from prostate cancer at his home
in Starlite Estates on June 19th surrounded by his wife, son, daughter
in-law, and dog Koheda. There are no immediate plans for a gathering;
the family will hold a celebration of his life once circumstances allow. In
lieu of flowers or cards please consider a donation to the Eastern Sierra
Interpretive Association (https://sierraforever.org/join-us/
), Playhouse
395 (http://www.playhouse395.com/membership.html
), Hospice of the
Owen's Valley https://www.pioneerhomehealth.com/about-us/donate/
or ICARE (http://www.icareforpets.org/index.html
).