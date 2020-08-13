Dolores Faye Miller
1930 – 2020
Dolores also known as
"Aunt Dee" passed away at
her home at the age of 89
on Saturday, August 8, 2020
in Big Pine, CA. Dolores
was born on August 16,
1930 in Bishop CA to the
late Elsie and George
Collins. She is survived by
great-niece Yonnie Gruber,
nieces Roseanne Moose
and Gaylene Moose and
nephew Dave Moose.
Dolores married her sweetheart Harold Miler and lived
in Schurz, NV for more than 45 years. In 2010 Dolores
moved back to Big Pine where she remained until her
passing. During her adult life, she was involved with
the affairs of the Big Pine Paiute Tribe and served on
the Big Pine Tribal Council, The Owens Valley Board of
Trustees, and played a pivotal role in the inception of
Toiyabe Indian Health Project, Inc., where she served
as a Board member and worked as a Community
Health Representative in transporting local Indian
patients to and from Schurz, Nevada for medical and
dental service, she also worked for the Walker River
Paiute Tribe in Schurz, NV for several years up to her
retirement. She loved attending celebrations with
family and friends and always provided us with the
best stories of her young life with sister Bertha Moose.
She especially enjoyed playing with her doggie Dolly.
Dolores was one of the remaining Elders in Big Pine
who spoke her fluent Paiute language. It is comforting
to know she is with her sister Bertha and other family
members. May Grandfather Bless her and watch
over her during her journey home. Dolores requested
a private graveside with family. The Family wishes to
thank everyone who cared for her.
Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 13, 2020.