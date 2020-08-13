Dolores Faye Miller

1930 – 2020

Dolores also known as

"Aunt Dee" passed away at

her home at the age of 89

on Saturday, August 8, 2020

in Big Pine, CA. Dolores

was born on August 16,

1930 in Bishop CA to the

late Elsie and George

Collins. She is survived by

great-niece Yonnie Gruber,

nieces Roseanne Moose

and Gaylene Moose and

nephew Dave Moose.

Dolores married her sweetheart Harold Miler and lived

in Schurz, NV for more than 45 years. In 2010 Dolores

moved back to Big Pine where she remained until her

passing. During her adult life, she was involved with

the affairs of the Big Pine Paiute Tribe and served on

the Big Pine Tribal Council, The Owens Valley Board of

Trustees, and played a pivotal role in the inception of

Toiyabe Indian Health Project, Inc., where she served

as a Board member and worked as a Community

Health Representative in transporting local Indian

patients to and from Schurz, Nevada for medical and

dental service, she also worked for the Walker River

Paiute Tribe in Schurz, NV for several years up to her

retirement. She loved attending celebrations with

family and friends and always provided us with the

best stories of her young life with sister Bertha Moose.

She especially enjoyed playing with her doggie Dolly.

Dolores was one of the remaining Elders in Big Pine

who spoke her fluent Paiute language. It is comforting

to know she is with her sister Bertha and other family

members. May Grandfather Bless her and watch

over her during her journey home. Dolores requested

a private graveside with family. The Family wishes to

thank everyone who cared for her.

