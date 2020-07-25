Dorothy (Dottie)

Lee Bradley

1934 – 2020

Dorothy (Dottie) Lee Bradley passed away peacefully

at home July 19, 2020. She was born February 16,1934 in

Boise Idaho.

She moved to Bishop as a young child, graduating from

Bishop Union High School in 1953.

In 1956 she married George Bradley, they had two sons,

Ira and Rick.

She worked at Bishop Building Materials, Ben Franklin's,

Roscoe's 5 and 10 store and Spoors Heating and Air.

Throughout the years she was an avid collector of

antiques and dolls of all sorts.

Dottie is survived by her sons, Ira (Teresa) and Rick. She

is preceded in death by her parents Dick and Mary Cowen,

husband George, and best friend Kay.

No services will be held per Dottie's request. Family

request in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW,

484 Short St. Bishop, CA, 93514.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store