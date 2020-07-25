Dorothy (Dottie)
Lee Bradley
1934 – 2020
Dorothy (Dottie) Lee Bradley passed away peacefully
at home July 19, 2020. She was born February 16,1934 in
Boise Idaho.
She moved to Bishop as a young child, graduating from
Bishop Union High School in 1953.
In 1956 she married George Bradley, they had two sons,
Ira and Rick.
She worked at Bishop Building Materials, Ben Franklin's,
Roscoe's 5 and 10 store and Spoors Heating and Air.
Throughout the years she was an avid collector of
antiques and dolls of all sorts.
Dottie is survived by her sons, Ira (Teresa) and Rick. She
is preceded in death by her parents Dick and Mary Cowen,
husband George, and best friend Kay.
No services will be held per Dottie's request. Family
request in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW,
484 Short St. Bishop, CA, 93514.
Published in Inyo Register on Jul. 25, 2020.