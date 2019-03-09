Earleen Ellis passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 with her family at her side following a long battle with diabetes. Earleen was 75 years old. She was born on May 3, 1943 in Lone Pine, CA, to Albert and Alvina Aigner. Earleen was the oldest of her two sisters, Jeanne White and Linda Vasilovich.

After graduating from Lone Pine High School in 1961, she moved to Bakersfield, CA and enrolled in Sawyers Business School. After graduating from business school, she moved to Reno, NV where she found employment. In 1962 she moved to Van Nuys, CA and was employed by Prudential Insurance Company.

Earleen married her long-time boyfriend from high school, Larry Ellis, on October 12, 1963. Earleen and Larry made their home in Van Nuys where Larry was stationed with the Army and started their family. Larry and Earleen were blessed with two children, Larry Albert Ellis and Valerie Lynn Ellis. Earleen, Larry, and the kids moved back to Lone Pine in 1973 and built their home on Washington St.

Earleen loved to work in her yard and help raise and love her four grandkids. Earleen will be remembered for her sharp mind, sense of humor and compassion. Earleen is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Larry; daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Mike Munis; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Melissa Ellis; grandchildren, Julia Ellis, William Ellis, Shane Munis, and Christopher Munis and his wife, Mercedes; and sisters, Jeanne White and her husband, Robert and Linda Vasilovich and her husband, Guy. Earleen was proceeded in death by her mother and father, Alvina and Albert Aigner.

Earleen's burial will be at the Lone Pine Cemetery after a family Rosary and Mass. Published in Inyo Register on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary