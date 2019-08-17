Home

EARLINE VIRGINIA (HOOK) BRONSON


1916 - 2019
EARLINE VIRGINIA (HOOK) BRONSON Obituary
On the evening of August 3rd, Earline Virginia Bronson passed from this life into
the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Earline passed away at age 102, at
home in the Bishop Care Center, accompanied by family members.
Earline was born in Waterloo, Iowa on November 12, 1916 to Earl Hook and
Esther Woodruff Hook. Earline married Glen Edward Bronson on March 25, 1935.
Earline and Glen had two daughters, Carol and Glenola and a son, Gaylen. The
family moved to California in 1949. Earline moved to Big Pine in 1995 and was a
member of the First Baptist Church. She resided in the Bishop Care Center since
2005. Earline is survived by her daughter, Glenola Edwards and husband, Vernon;
Gaylen Bronson and wife, Patti. She is also survived by her devoted son-in-law,
Hank Schoenmeier. Earline had 9 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 22
great-great grandchildren. Earline was delighted to have a large family and was
always eager to welcome them to her home and of course there would be special
food treats for all who visited. She daily praised, honored and worshiped the Lord.
"Thy word is a lamp to my feet, and a light unto my path" Ps 119:105
Her family believes there was a special heavenly celebration as Earline is again
with loved ones who have proceeded her: Glen, her beloved husband of 57 years,
her daughter Carol Bronson Schoenmeier, her sister Dorhy Maiers, and her father
and mother. Earline's remains will be cremated and no formal public service is
planned.
Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 17, 2019
