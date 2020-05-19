Edson Paul JonEs May 9,1928 – April 30, 2020 Edson Paul Jones died April 30, 2020 in Lone Pine at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 9,1928 in Lake Elsinore, CA to Walter and Vera Jones. He moved with his family to Lone Pine when he was a young boy. Edson graduated from Lone Pine High School in 1946. He enlisted in the United States Navy as an engineman. He served in the Korean War on the USS Union (AKA 106) and was in charge of operating and maintaining a small landing craft. He took part in several beach landings. He was a welder for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for 28 years and retired in 1988. His early jobs included driving for a copper mine in Eureka Valley. He also worked in Owenyo for the Union Pacific Railroad, where he rebuilt wheels and brakes, and at the PPG Industries Bartlett Plant. Edson married Mary Cole while he was in the Navy. They were married for more than 64 years and raised four children. They committed their lives to their family, their church and their community. He was a Boy Scout Leader and taught ROP welding at the the DWP shop in Independence for 11 years. He was also a longtime volunteer for the Lone Pine Fire Department. He served as a fireman, fire captain, assistant chief and commissioner for the fire department for many years. He devoted 60 years of service to the Trinity Anglican Church in Lone Pine, where he served as a Lay Reader and Bishop's Warden. Edson enjoyed the outdoors. He liked to fish, hunt, camp, hike, explore and black powder shoot with the Eastern Sierra Muzzle Stuffers Club. He once earned the title of Top Mountain Man in the Seneca Run. Edson was also an artist who made unique welding art. But his deepest love was his family. He dedicated his life to his wife Mary, their four children and many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He was a quiet, humble man who leaves behind a legacy that influenced so many lives in ways large and small. A list of his employers and community involvement does not capture the breadth and depth of the impact he had on all the people whose lives he touched and the difference he made to so many who knew him. Edson is survived by his children, Cindy Coats of Cartago, CA, Christa Arthur of Anderson, CA, Tim Jones of Olancha, CA and Paula Stafford of Gardnerville, NV, and his sisters Nina and Ruth. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents, as well as his brothers, Winston, Donald, Earl, Rayburn and Kenneth and sisters, Muriel and Alpha. Services for Edson will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published in Inyo Register on May 19, 2020.