Liz passed peacefully in her sleep at Northern Inyo Hospital on October 15, 2020. This was the end of an 85 year life full of many good things. Liz was born on May 30, 1935 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Boniface and Emma Greb. While attending a church dance in Branch, Arkansas she met the love of her life, Richard Furstenberg. Liz and Richard were married at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Branch, Arkansas in 1957. Immediately following their wedding the couple relocated to China Lake, CA where Richard, who was serving in the Navy, was stationed. It was here they raised their family and remained until 2006. In 2006, Richard and Liz moved to Bishop where they lived just blocks away from their daughter, son-in-law and grandkids. Liz was a lover of the outdoors, and enjoyed camping and fishing at Crowley Lake. She was a great bowler and also a pink lady for the hospital in Ridgecrest. She loved baseball and basketball, but was prone to changing which team she supported based on the year. One of my earliest childhood memories is sitting on Granny's lap watching baseball and listening to Vin Scully with her at night on camping trips in the RV. Liz loved her family and thrived on taking care of those around her. She was a truly special wife, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to everyone who was blessed to know her.

Liz is survived by her husband of 63 years: Richard Furstenberg of Bishop; two children: Dave Furstenberg (wife Chris) of Lakewood and Brenda Schaniel (husband Tom) of Bishop; five grandchildren; Jessica Ratz (husband Kevin) of Chicago, IL, Amber Furstenberg of Austin, TX, Josh Furstenberg of Long Beach, CA, Kyle and Grady Schaniel of Bishop, CA; and one great-grandchild: Zoe Ratz of Chicago, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Raymond. A private service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Bishop, CA.

written by Kyle Schaniel

