Elsie Behrens, 87, of Campbell, CA passed away, October 13, 2020 of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard E. Behrens in 2014, and by her son Richard T. Behrens, on October 3, 2020, who died at the age of 57.

Elsie and Richard married in 1950 and moved to Bishop in 1968. They lived at Plant 4 until Richard retired from Southern California Edison and then built their dream home at Rudolf Ranch at the foot of the White Mountains. They lived there for many years before moving to Campbell to be nearer family.

Elsie was a loving mother of 3 children. She leaves her two daughters, Lynda Barbieri and Janet Moy, son-in-law Ray Barbieri, daughter-in-law Debra Behrens, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, her brother Dennis Leavelle and his wife Sandy, nieces Karen Leavelle, Becky Rice and Brenda Leavelle, and nephews Brad Leavelle and Keith Wallace.

