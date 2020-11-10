1/1
Elsie Behrens
1933-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Behrens, 87, of Campbell, CA passed away, October 13, 2020 of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard E. Behrens in 2014, and by her son Richard T. Behrens, on October 3, 2020, who died at the age of 57.
Elsie and Richard married in 1950 and moved to Bishop in 1968. They lived at Plant 4 until Richard retired from Southern California Edison and then built their dream home at Rudolf Ranch at the foot of the White Mountains. They lived there for many years before moving to Campbell to be nearer family.
Elsie was a loving mother of 3 children. She leaves her two daughters, Lynda Barbieri and Janet Moy, son-in-law Ray Barbieri, daughter-in-law Debra Behrens, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, her brother Dennis Leavelle and his wife Sandy, nieces Karen Leavelle, Becky Rice and Brenda Leavelle, and nephews Brad Leavelle and Keith Wallace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Inyo Register on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved