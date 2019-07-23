Resources More Obituaries for ELWYNE WADSWORTH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ELWYNE GERALD "LOU" WADSWORTH

1931 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email "Lou" Elwyne Gerald Wadsworth passed away on March 20, 2019 in Bishop, California at the age of 88, following an extended struggle with complications from congestive heart failure.

Lou was born on January 19, 1931 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Claire and Mildred Wadsworth (born in the home and under the loving care of his Grandmother Holden who was a midwife and oversaw births of 9 of her grandchildren). His brother, Robert, was born 9 years later. Lou loved the beautiful outdoors of Idaho and played all varieties of sports but especially loved hunting, skiing, track and field events, table tennis and tennis. After high school, he and his brother, Bob worked and skied in Sun Valley, Idaho. Lou worked at the Ram Restaurant between 1948-1951 and always enjoyed sharing many memories of his time there. His dream, while working in Sun Valley, was to compete in the Harriman Cup Ski Race. He was proud to remember that he did receive an invitation but unfortunately had a skiing accident which took him out of the competition. In September 1951, he enlisted in the army/artillery division. He served 2 years as a corpsman at the Scwabisch Hall military base in Germany during the Occupation period, post WWII. During the three winter seasons of his enlistment in Germany, he enjoyed the opportunity to represent the Army ski team competing and skiing in the Alps in Switzerland, Austria and Germany. After his discharge from the Army, he returned to Sun Valley to ski and work for two more years while attending a private college, Carroll College (Helena Montana). During this time he married his first wife, LaRae and then began attending the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Daughter, Wendy, was born 1955. Lou graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Civil Engineering, 1958. Later that year, he accepted a position with California Department of Transportation in Bishop. Their son, Craig, was born 1959 in Bishop. Lou met and then married, Kay Zimmerman in 1962.

Lou immediately fell in love with Bishop, enjoying all of the outdoor activities available in the Owens Valley, the Sierra Nevada and White Mountains. His primary passion above all else was his family. He was a truly dedicated father and husband. He was tireless in his involvement in his children's activities. He spent many seasons coaching Little League, assisting with Boy Scouts, acting as referee and umpire and officiating in the Desert Inyo League High School football games. He was involved with the community of Bishop in many ways including the planning and development of the Bishop Community Park. Lou was also a devoted Christian and loved opportunities to teach, speak and lead.

His career at Cal Trans spanned 40 years with many Highway road/bridge projects that were under his direction (Conway Summit, Crowley Lake, Tioga Pass – with a plaque dedicated to the engineers of that project, Walker Canyon, Mojave and Tehachapi). His final three years with Cal Trans were as the Manager of Construction Engineering.

During his retirement years he and Kay enjoyed hiking many of the trails in the Sierra Nevada Wilderness area. He also loved golf and skiing, avidly pursuing both sports into his 87th year.

He is survived by his wife, Kay, of 55 years, his children, Wendy Wadsworth Beress and Craig Wadsworth; grandchildren, Michelle (Greg)Beress/Thomas, Jennifer(Justin) Jackson, Rachel(Bill)