Ethel Louise

Delcina Rook Messer

1940 – 2020

Messer, Ethel Louise

Delcina Rook, born in

Barstow, California, on

October 17, 1940, passed

away at the age of 79

peacefully among friends

in her home in Shoshone,

California, on June 23,

2020. Ethel served in

several positions on the

Death Valley Unified School

District Board including

President, and was also a Teacher and PTA

President. She was the owner of Rook and Messer

Excavating and Mining company and Nopah Farms

Mobile Home Park. She worked as a photographer

for the Mirror, Gateway Gazette, and Pahrump Valley

Times. After retiring, Ethel managed the Museum in

Shoshone, California. She had a love for nature and

art, and was an accomplished quilter, seamstress,

painter, jeweler, and photographer. Ethel is

preceded in death by her parents Carl and Stella

Rook, and her husband of 50 years, Luvon Messer.

She is survived by her two brothers, Carl and James

Rook, and six sons, Russel, Donald, Nathan, Art,

Hank and Brian Messer, 23 Grandchildren, and 19

Great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held at 8 a.m.

on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Shoshone, California,

at the Flower Building. Due to social distancing

guidelines, graveside services will be private. A

Celebration of Life will be held at a future date for

those unable to attend.



