Ethel Louise
Delcina Rook Messer
1940 – 2020
Messer, Ethel Louise
Delcina Rook, born in
Barstow, California, on
October 17, 1940, passed
away at the age of 79
peacefully among friends
in her home in Shoshone,
California, on June 23,
2020. Ethel served in
several positions on the
Death Valley Unified School
District Board including
President, and was also a Teacher and PTA
President. She was the owner of Rook and Messer
Excavating and Mining company and Nopah Farms
Mobile Home Park. She worked as a photographer
for the Mirror, Gateway Gazette, and Pahrump Valley
Times. After retiring, Ethel managed the Museum in
Shoshone, California. She had a love for nature and
art, and was an accomplished quilter, seamstress,
painter, jeweler, and photographer. Ethel is
preceded in death by her parents Carl and Stella
Rook, and her husband of 50 years, Luvon Messer.
She is survived by her two brothers, Carl and James
Rook, and six sons, Russel, Donald, Nathan, Art,
Hank and Brian Messer, 23 Grandchildren, and 19
Great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held at 8 a.m.
on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Shoshone, California,
at the Flower Building. Due to social distancing
guidelines, graveside services will be private. A
Celebration of Life will be held at a future date for
those unable to attend.
Published in Inyo Register on Jul. 4, 2020.