Eugene Alan Turner, 30, passed away at his home on August 5, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1989 in Bishop, CA to Gwen and Bill Turner. Eugene grew up and attended school in Bishop, CA and furthered his education at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is survived by his Mother, Father, Grandmothers (Ruth Lee and Madeline Frank), Siblings (Willis and Laura Turner), Sister-in-law (Norma Turner), and immediate nephews and nieces Mia, Waylan, Arianna, Jeslee, and Peaches among many nieces and nephews that Eugene adored.
Gene was well-recognized as one of the brightest lights in many communities. He was perhaps most known for his contagious smile and warm-loving hugs. He could make anyone laugh, even if, and maybe especially if, the laughter had to clear a path of tears to break through.
His cry dance will be held on Saturday evening, August 10, 2019 at dusk at 2273 Taboose Lane. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 11 AM at the Barlow Lane Gym with burial services directly following at the Sunland Reservation Cemetery and a potluck to be held at the Barlow Lane Gym following the burial services.
Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 10, 2019