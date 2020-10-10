On Thursday September 30, 2020 Eugene Leslie Button, loving son, father of two and partner passed away at his home in Lone Pine, CA. at the age of 73.

"Gene" was born on August 12, 1947 in Schurz, NV. to Irene and Leslie Button of Lone Pine, CA. Gene was a member of the Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation. He graduated from Lone Pine High School in 1965. He then went on to a Trade School in San Francisco for Drafting. Gene later returned to the Owens Valley where he met and married Carol Thomas. Together, they had two children, Barbara and Michael Button. In Gene's early years, he loved to cruise the back roads in his jeep. He loved the outdoors. Hunting and fishing were his passion.

Gene retired from Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in 1998, after many years of service. While enjoying his retirement years, you would often find him up at the Paiute Palace Casino, or in Carson City, NV.

Gene was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Button, sister Patricia, brother Roger, grandmother Effie Hackett, aunts: Vivian, Lorraine, Florence and Jane, uncles: Dan, Junior, Dugan and Ivan and nephew, Jerry Ross Jr. He is survived by his partner Joanne Howard, his mother Irene Button, daughter Barbara Button (Chad) grandchildren Brianne and Ayden. Son Michael Button (Ariel) grandchildren: Katelyn, Mariah, Matthew and Leighton. Brother Richard (Rose) niece Christina, nephews: James, Johnny, and Clifford. Also, niece Jennifer Naylor (Samuel) and many other cousins and relatives.

Gene will truly be missed by all. A viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Lone Pine Mortuary on October 17, 2020 following Graveside services at 11 a.m. at the Lone Pine Cemetery. After services are concluded there will be a potluck luncheon at the Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Tribal Gymnasium. Everyone is welcome. At all services please remember social distancing and mask required.

