Floreen lateulere 1925-2020 Floreen Lateulere, age 94, resident of Bishop, CA, passed away peacefully June 12, 2020. Born Floreen Frankie Sweet on August 1, 1925 in Artesia, CA. She lived most of her life and raised her 3 boys in Orange County, CA. For the past 29 years, she resided in Bishop, CA. She attended Grace Lutheran Church. Floreen, also known as Flo to her friends, was a passionate and exceptionally talented artist. Her love of art and beautiful scenery is what drew her to the Sierra Nevada Mountains and ultimately to Bishop. Her talent for blending colors, understanding lighting and perspective led to a lifetime of creating beautiful paintings initially in oils, then watercolors. Many years prior to moving to Bishop, she shared her talents with hundreds of others by teaching painting lessons. She saw beauty everywhere, not only in a pretty sunset, sunrise, or a treelined mountain peak, but in people as well. She was quick to offer her help, volunteer her time to anyone who needed it. She was very resourceful and could create just about anything from very little. This was especially apparent in her cooking, which her family always enjoyed. She was quick to laugh, and it was a very contagious. There are so many memories of laughing until our stomachs hurt and tears were in our eyes. She also had a love for animals, especially watching birds at her feeders. She enjoyed gardening and loved watching her flowers grow around her home. Floreen is survived by her sons Warren, Wade and Wayne and their wives Barbara, Laureen and Virginia. She was a grandmother to six, a greatgrandmother to eight and a great-great-grandmother to one. We love and miss her. She will be in our hearts forever and may God rest her soul! A private burial will be at East Line Cemetery, Bishop, CA.

