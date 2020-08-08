1/1
Gayla Laquaine (Biggs) Hussong Clark
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gayla LaQuaine
(Biggs) Hussong Clark
1951 – 2020
Gayla passed away Friday
morning July 10th at home in
Geyserville CA with her family
after battling cancer for 2+
years. She was born March 22,
1951 in Amarillo Texas, she was
raised from age 5 in California.
She attended school in Round
Valley, Big Pine and Bishop CA.
Graduating from Bishop Union
High School 1969.
In 1995 she moved to Texas
to be near her father, Earnest
Lawrence Biggs. Soon after moving to Texas she married
Kenneth Hussong and lived in Texas for 23 -years returning to
California in 2018 where she lived with her sister and brother-inlaw in Geyserville CA.
Gayla had worked 40+ years in Commercial Insurance and
Auto Finance. She loved living close to the beach, spending time
with her nieces & nephews, gardening, tending to her flowers and
plants, visiting & enjoying a glass of wine with her friends, loved
all animals and especially her companion Missy Sue (Labrador
retriever), shopping, clothes, jewelry and at the same time loved
coming home and putting on her jammies & watching Wheel of
Fortune, she liked doing crafty things with decorations & had
an attic full of Christmas decorations. Christmas was her favorite
holiday for decorating. She always put up Christmas décor on
Thanksgiving weekend and the final touches on Christmas Eve.
Gayla is survived by her sister Candace Williams and
brother-in-law Kelly Williams of Geyserville CA., nephew Gabe
Vaughn (Shelly) Great Nephews Griffen & Owen Vaughn &
Niece Rynna Vaughn of Montana. Niece Alyshia Martin (Eric
Tardif), Great Niece Malia Martin and Great Nephews Wyatt and
Bodie Martin of Granite Bay CA. Niece Haley Skerrett (Fletcher)
Great nephews Gage and Grant Skerrett of Santa Rosa CA.
Derek Williams (Sarah) and Casey Williams (Paula) Great Niece
Kinsey Williams. Her Texas family includes husband of 20+
years, Kenny Hussong and his daughters Kari (Alex) Gutierrez
and Kristy Hussong.
Niece Meredith (Parker) Healy (Richard) and nephews Bill
(Teri)and Ryan (Nicole) Parker of Baltimore MD. , Brother Leland
Clark of Mesa AZ.
Gayla is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Lou Clark,
brother Louis Ralph Clark, father Ernest Lawrence Biggs, great
grandmother MaHaley Enos and grandmother Thelma Juanita
Williams.
Graveside service Saturday Sept 26th at 11AM, East Line
St Cemetery

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
East Line St Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 7, 2020
Sorry to hear of Gayla's passing. I went to grade school with her at Round Valley Elementary and through high school in Bishop; both graduating in the class of 69. We were so lucky to reconnect at our 50th high school reunion last year. The attached picture was taken at our 8th grade graduation at Round Valley in 1965. The teacher was Mrs. Crispin and Gayla is on the left. Joe Kurtak
Joe Kurtak
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved