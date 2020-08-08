Gayla LaQuaine
(Biggs) Hussong Clark
1951 – 2020
Gayla passed away Friday
morning July 10th at home in
Geyserville CA with her family
after battling cancer for 2+
years. She was born March 22,
1951 in Amarillo Texas, she was
raised from age 5 in California.
She attended school in Round
Valley, Big Pine and Bishop CA.
Graduating from Bishop Union
High School 1969.
In 1995 she moved to Texas
to be near her father, Earnest
Lawrence Biggs. Soon after moving to Texas she married
Kenneth Hussong and lived in Texas for 23 -years returning to
California in 2018 where she lived with her sister and brother-inlaw in Geyserville CA.
Gayla had worked 40+ years in Commercial Insurance and
Auto Finance. She loved living close to the beach, spending time
with her nieces & nephews, gardening, tending to her flowers and
plants, visiting & enjoying a glass of wine with her friends, loved
all animals and especially her companion Missy Sue (Labrador
retriever), shopping, clothes, jewelry and at the same time loved
coming home and putting on her jammies & watching Wheel of
Fortune, she liked doing crafty things with decorations & had
an attic full of Christmas decorations. Christmas was her favorite
holiday for decorating. She always put up Christmas décor on
Thanksgiving weekend and the final touches on Christmas Eve.
Gayla is survived by her sister Candace Williams and
brother-in-law Kelly Williams of Geyserville CA., nephew Gabe
Vaughn (Shelly) Great Nephews Griffen & Owen Vaughn &
Niece Rynna Vaughn of Montana. Niece Alyshia Martin (Eric
Tardif), Great Niece Malia Martin and Great Nephews Wyatt and
Bodie Martin of Granite Bay CA. Niece Haley Skerrett (Fletcher)
Great nephews Gage and Grant Skerrett of Santa Rosa CA.
Derek Williams (Sarah) and Casey Williams (Paula) Great Niece
Kinsey Williams. Her Texas family includes husband of 20+
years, Kenny Hussong and his daughters Kari (Alex) Gutierrez
and Kristy Hussong.
Niece Meredith (Parker) Healy (Richard) and nephews Bill
(Teri)and Ryan (Nicole) Parker of Baltimore MD. , Brother Leland
Clark of Mesa AZ.
Gayla is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Lou Clark,
brother Louis Ralph Clark, father Ernest Lawrence Biggs, great
grandmother MaHaley Enos and grandmother Thelma Juanita
Williams.
Graveside service Saturday Sept 26th at 11AM, East Line
St Cemetery
Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 8, 2020.