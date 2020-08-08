Gayla LaQuaine

(Biggs) Hussong Clark

1951 – 2020

Gayla passed away Friday

morning July 10th at home in

Geyserville CA with her family

after battling cancer for 2+

years. She was born March 22,

1951 in Amarillo Texas, she was

raised from age 5 in California.

She attended school in Round

Valley, Big Pine and Bishop CA.

Graduating from Bishop Union

High School 1969.

In 1995 she moved to Texas

to be near her father, Earnest

Lawrence Biggs. Soon after moving to Texas she married

Kenneth Hussong and lived in Texas for 23 -years returning to

California in 2018 where she lived with her sister and brother-inlaw in Geyserville CA.

Gayla had worked 40+ years in Commercial Insurance and

Auto Finance. She loved living close to the beach, spending time

with her nieces & nephews, gardening, tending to her flowers and

plants, visiting & enjoying a glass of wine with her friends, loved

all animals and especially her companion Missy Sue (Labrador

retriever), shopping, clothes, jewelry and at the same time loved

coming home and putting on her jammies & watching Wheel of

Fortune, she liked doing crafty things with decorations & had

an attic full of Christmas decorations. Christmas was her favorite

holiday for decorating. She always put up Christmas décor on

Thanksgiving weekend and the final touches on Christmas Eve.

Gayla is survived by her sister Candace Williams and

brother-in-law Kelly Williams of Geyserville CA., nephew Gabe

Vaughn (Shelly) Great Nephews Griffen & Owen Vaughn &

Niece Rynna Vaughn of Montana. Niece Alyshia Martin (Eric

Tardif), Great Niece Malia Martin and Great Nephews Wyatt and

Bodie Martin of Granite Bay CA. Niece Haley Skerrett (Fletcher)

Great nephews Gage and Grant Skerrett of Santa Rosa CA.

Derek Williams (Sarah) and Casey Williams (Paula) Great Niece

Kinsey Williams. Her Texas family includes husband of 20+

years, Kenny Hussong and his daughters Kari (Alex) Gutierrez

and Kristy Hussong.

Niece Meredith (Parker) Healy (Richard) and nephews Bill

(Teri)and Ryan (Nicole) Parker of Baltimore MD. , Brother Leland

Clark of Mesa AZ.

Gayla is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Lou Clark,

brother Louis Ralph Clark, father Ernest Lawrence Biggs, great

grandmother MaHaley Enos and grandmother Thelma Juanita

Williams.

Graveside service Saturday Sept 26th at 11AM, East Line

St Cemetery

