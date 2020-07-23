Gordon 'Gordie' Lee

Eastham

1951 – 2020

Gordon Lee Eastham "Gordie" was born in Bishop

May 31, 1951 to Jim and Harriet Eastham.

He attended Bishop Schools graduating from

B.U.H.S. in 1969. Gordie loved to play baseball, playing

in both the Little League and Middle League divisions

locally. He was a key to the B.U.H.S. Championship

Baseball Team of 1969. He later became a fast pitch

softball player of exceptional talent! He played for

teams in Reno, Las Vegas, Bakersfield, Santa Rosa,

and was a member of three in a row aged 40 and over

National Championship Fast Pitch Teams.

Gordie worked for years in the concrete business

for many different companies. His last years of work

were for Shamrock Concrete in Petaluma, CA. as a

dispatcher. Gordie is survived by his wife Brenda, son

Nick, daughter Jennifer and a less than 4 month old

granddaughter Savannah, along with older brother

Vernon and younger sister Liz.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Gordie passed on June 24, 2020.

