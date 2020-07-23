Gordon 'Gordie' Lee
Eastham
1951 – 2020
Gordon Lee Eastham "Gordie" was born in Bishop
May 31, 1951 to Jim and Harriet Eastham.
He attended Bishop Schools graduating from
B.U.H.S. in 1969. Gordie loved to play baseball, playing
in both the Little League and Middle League divisions
locally. He was a key to the B.U.H.S. Championship
Baseball Team of 1969. He later became a fast pitch
softball player of exceptional talent! He played for
teams in Reno, Las Vegas, Bakersfield, Santa Rosa,
and was a member of three in a row aged 40 and over
National Championship Fast Pitch Teams.
Gordie worked for years in the concrete business
for many different companies. His last years of work
were for Shamrock Concrete in Petaluma, CA. as a
dispatcher. Gordie is survived by his wife Brenda, son
Nick, daughter Jennifer and a less than 4 month old
granddaughter Savannah, along with older brother
Vernon and younger sister Liz.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Gordie passed on June 24, 2020.
Published in Inyo Register on Jul. 23, 2020.