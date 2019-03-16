|
Harlan was born in Arlington Massachusetts on April 13th 1950 and passed away after a long battle with cancer on March 5, 2019.
He spent his childhood living in Utica, New York. After a stint in the military Harlan lived in Canada, New York and finally settled in California. He also spent 10-years in Vancouver, Washington raising his children. Harlan was a firefighter, paramedic and hospital phlebotomist for 25-years. He is survived by his wife, Cathreen Richards; sons, Marshal and Taylor Richards; daughter, Haley Richards; daughter in-law, Molly Richards and his dog, Atticus.
Please help us celebrate Harlan's life by taking a moment to reflect on your favorite memory of him and by making a donation to: Carson Tahoe Health – Merriner Cottages.
Published in Inyo Register on Mar. 16, 2019